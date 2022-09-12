Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Casella Waste Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$93m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Casella Waste Systems has an ROCE of 7.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.0% average generated by the Commercial Services industry. NasdaqGS:CWST Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Casella Waste Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Casella Waste Systems here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Casella Waste Systems, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.7% from 10% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Casella Waste Systems is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 362% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Casella Waste Systems, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Casella Waste Systems isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

