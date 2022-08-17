Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) ascends 3.3% this week, taking five-year gains to 415%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares for the last five years, while they gained 415%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 27% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Casella Waste Systems investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Casella Waste Systems moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Casella Waste Systems share price is up 96% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 29% each year. That makes the EPS growth rather close to the annualized share price gain of 25% over the same period. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Arguably the share price is reflecting the earnings per share.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:CWST Earnings Per Share Growth August 17th 2022

This free interactive report on Casella Waste Systems' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Casella Waste Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 27% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 39% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Casella Waste Systems you should know about.

We will like Casella Waste Systems better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

