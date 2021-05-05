Casella Waste Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CWST) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CWST) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 35.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Casella Waste Systems has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think Casella Waste Systems' future stacks up against the industry?

Is There Enough Growth For Casella Waste Systems?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Casella Waste Systems' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 165%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 15% per annum as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that Casella Waste Systems' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Casella Waste Systems currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Casella Waste Systems (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

You might be able to find a better investment than Casella Waste Systems.

