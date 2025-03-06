Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of $25 Million Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has priced a $25 million bond offering for waste management projects in Vermont.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announced the pricing of its offering of up to $25 million in Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds through the Vermont Economic Development Authority. These bonds are part of a drawdown of previously issued bonds and will bear a fixed interest rate of 4.375% until 2032, maturing on June 1, 2052. The proceeds from the bonds are intended to finance qualifying capital projects in Vermont and cover issuance costs. The offering is expected to close around March 11, 2025, and the bonds will only be available to qualified institutional buyers, as they are not registered under the Securities Act. The press release includes caution regarding forward-looking statements related to the bond offering and potential risks that could affect the completion and use of proceeds.

Casella has successfully priced a bond offering of up to $25 million, demonstrating its ability to secure financing for capital projects.

The proceeds from the bond will be utilized to finance and reimburse costs for qualifying capital projects in Vermont, aligning with the company's strategic growth and investment in the region.

The bonds are supported by a guarantee from substantially all of Casella's subsidiaries, which may enhance investor confidence in the bond's stability and repayment potential.

The announcement of the bond offering highlights the reliance on external financing, indicating potential liquidity concerns if the offering does not complete as planned.

The fact that the bonds are not guaranteed by the state or the issuer's general credit indicates a higher risk for investors, which could affect investor confidence.

There is uncertainty regarding regulatory approvals and other conditions for the bond offering, which could lead to complications or delays in securing the necessary funding for capital projects.

What are the Vermont Revenue Bonds announced by Casella Waste Systems?

Casella Waste Systems has priced an offering of up to $25 million in Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds for qualifying projects in Vermont.

What is the interest rate on the Bonds?

The Bonds have a fixed interest rate of 4.375% per annum during the initial period ending May 31, 2032.

How will Casella use the proceeds from the Bonds?

Casella plans to use the proceeds to finance qualifying capital projects and to cover certain costs of issuance related to the Bonds.

Who can purchase these Revenue Bonds?

The Bonds are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

What is the maturity date of the Bonds?

The Bonds will mature on June 1, 2052, offering a long-term financing solution for Casella.

$CWST Insider Trading Activity

$CWST insiders have traded $CWST stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CASELLA (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 65,026 shares for an estimated $6,889,247 .

. EDMOND COLETTA (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,206 shares for an estimated $2,594,349 .

. DOUGLAS R CASELLA (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,245,200

WILLIAM P HULLIGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $998,180 .

. EMILY NAGLE GREEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,770 shares for an estimated $297,389 .

. PAUL LIGON (SR VP of Sustainable Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,217 shares for an estimated $239,973 .

. SHELLEY E. SAYWARD (SENIOR VP & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,938 shares for an estimated $219,672

SEAN STEVES (Sr VP & COO of SW Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,913 shares for an estimated $209,704 .

. MICHAEL K BURKE sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $203,184

KEVIN DROHAN (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 1,136 shares for an estimated $128,913

BRADFORD JOHN HELGESON (Executive VP and CFO) sold 197 shares for an estimated $21,015

$CWST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $CWST stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RUTLAND, Vt., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“



Casella



”) (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today announced that it has priced the previously announced offering of up to $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of Vermont Economic Development Authority (the “



Issuer



”) Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds (Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Project) Series 2022A-2 (the “



Bonds



”) to be issued under an indenture between the Issuer and the bond trustee, dated as of June 1, 2022 (the “



Indenture



”). The Bonds represent the drawdown (which would no longer be available to the Company if not occurring by June 1, 2025) of the remainder of the Vermont Economic Development Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds (Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Project) Series 2022, the initial proceeds of which, in the amount of $35.0 million, were loaned to the Company in June 2022.





During the initial fixed interest rate period ending on May 31, 2032, the interest rate on the Bonds will be 4.375% per annum, and the Bonds will be guaranteed under a guaranty (the “



Guaranty



”) by substantially all of Casella’s subsidiaries (the “



Guarantors



”), as required by the terms of the Loan Agreement, dated as of June 1, 2022, between the Issuer and Casella (the “



Loan Agreement



”), pursuant to which the Issuer will loan the proceeds of the Bonds to Casella. The Bonds will mature on June 1, 2052. The offering of the Bonds is expected to close on or about March 11, 2025. Casella intends to use the proceeds of the Bonds to finance and/or reimburse certain costs of qualifying capital projects in the State of Vermont and to pay certain costs of issuance of the Bonds.





There can be no assurance that all approvals with respect to the Bonds will be received, that all other conditions to the offering of the Bonds will be satisfied or that the offering will be completed.





The Bonds will not be a general obligation of the Issuer and will not constitute indebtedness of or a charge against the general credit of the Issuer. The Bonds will not be a debt of the State of Vermont or any political subdivision of the State of Vermont, and will be payable solely from any remarketing proceeds and from amounts received from Casella under the terms of the Loan Agreement and from the Guarantors under the Guaranty.





The Bonds are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “



Securities Act



”). The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Bonds, nor shall there be any sale of the Bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, among others, the statements regarding the offering of the Bonds and Casella’s expectations regarding the use of proceeds of the Bonds, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which Casella operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. Casella cannot guarantee that the offering of the Bonds will be completed, that the Bond proceeds will be available or applied as expected or that it actually will achieve the plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in Casella’s forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things: market conditions and Casella’s ability to consummate the closing of the offering of the Bonds on the anticipated terms, or at all, as well as additional risks and uncertainties detailed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Casella’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings that Casella periodically makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that Casella will be able to complete the closing of the offering of the Bonds on the anticipated terms, or at all. Casella undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.









Investors:









Jason Mead





Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer





(802) 772-2293









Media:









Jeff Weld





Vice President of Communications





(802) 772-2234







http://www.casella.com





