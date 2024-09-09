News & Insights

Casella Waste Systems To Buy Royal Carting And Welsh Sanitation For Undisclosed Terms

September 09, 2024

(RTTNews) - Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation and related real estate assets. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The proposed acquisition includes two solid waste collection operations and two transfer stations in New York's Middle and Lower Hudson Valley regions and western Connecticut, which will extend the Company's service territory into new adjacent markets.

The acquisition is expected to generate over $90 million in annualized revenues with a high concentration of commercial collection service and waste volumes that can be internalized into Casella's landfills over time.

