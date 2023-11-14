Casella Waste Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CWST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CWST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.79, changing hands as high as $82.91 per share. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CWST's low point in its 52 week range is $72.33 per share, with $95.782 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.86.
