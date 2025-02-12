CASELLA WASTE SYS Earnings Results: $CWST Reports Quarterly Earnings

CASELLA WASTE SYS ($CWST) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $427,490,000, beating estimates of $427,286,608 by $203,392.

CASELLA WASTE SYS Insider Trading Activity

CASELLA WASTE SYS insiders have traded $CWST stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CASELLA (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 51,449 shares for an estimated $5,343,098 .

. DOUGLAS R CASELLA (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,245,200

EDMOND COLETTA (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,002,166 .

. WILLIAM P HULLIGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $998,180 .

. EMILY NAGLE GREEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,770 shares for an estimated $297,389 .

. MICHAEL K BURKE sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $203,184

PAUL LIGON (SR VP of Sustainable Growth) sold 1,730 shares for an estimated $184,781

SEAN STEVES (Sr VP & COO of SW Ops) sold 1,418 shares for an estimated $153,526

KEVIN DROHAN (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 214 shares for an estimated $22,559

BRADFORD JOHN HELGESON (Executive VP and CFO) sold 197 shares for an estimated $21,015

CASELLA WASTE SYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of CASELLA WASTE SYS stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

