Casella Waste price target lowered to $107 from $114 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Casella Waste (CWST) to $107 from $114 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported an EBITDA miss on lower landfill volumes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

