Casella Waste price target lowered to $107 from $114 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Casella Waste (CWST) to $107 from $114 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported an EBITDA miss on lower landfill volumes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CWST:
- Casella Waste Systems Reports Strong Revenue Growth
- Casella Waste files automatic mixed securities shelf
- Casella Waste reports Q3 adjusted EPS 27c, consensus 27c
- Casella Waste sees FY24 revenue $1.52B-$1.55B, consensus $1.54B
- Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.