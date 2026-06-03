The Case for Holding MarketAxess Stock: What Investors Need to Know

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX is a leading multi-dealer trading platform that offers institutional investors access to global liquidity in products like U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds and other fixed-income securities.

MarketAxess’ growth is supported by improving trading volumes, acquisitions and partnerships and a robust financial position supporting expansion and shareholder returns. However, in the year-to-date period, shares of MKTX have declined 32%, underperforming the industry’s 1.1% fall.

Courtesy of solid prospects, MKTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Where Do Estimates for MKTX Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.04 per share, indicating an 8.8% year-over-year rise, which has remained stable over the past seven days. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $904.8 million for 2026, implying a 6.9% year-over-year rise. MKTX beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.5%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Quote

MKTX’s Growth Drivers

MarketAxess delivered a strong start to 2026, driven by robust trading activity across its fixed-income product suite, including U.S. credit, emerging markets, Eurobonds and U.S. Treasuries. The company benefited from increased client engagement, strong demand for diversified liquidity sources and growing adoption of electronic trading solutions. Its total revenues rose 11.9% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, along with 12.2% growth in commission revenues. The company's growing international footprint is also reducing its dependence on any single market and creating a broader base for long-term expansion.

It continues to focus on executing a long-term strategy centered on innovation and platform enhancement. The company is increasingly using its proprietary data and AI capabilities to provide better market insights and support trading decisions. MKTX is also investing in technology upgrades, rolling out its enhanced X-Pro platform and strengthening its technology team to support future growth. These efforts are intended to improve the user experience, support product development and help the company maintain its position in electronic fixed-income trading.

MarketAxess is actively expanding its product suite to capture new areas of market activity. The company is also witnessing strong traction in block trading, portfolio trading and dealer-initiated workflows — all of which reached record levels during the quarter. In addition, the acquisition of RFQ Hub has strengthened its technology services capabilities and broadened its reach, while the partnership with DirectBooks supports the rollout of a new issue trading solution. These efforts, combined with continued investments in automation and AI-driven tools, are expected to enhance execution efficiency and support long-term growth.

Also, MKTX maintains a strong financial position and concluded first-quarter 2026 with $377.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, coupled with minimal operating lease liabilities of $63.7 million. Profitability also remains healthy. Its trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) is 22.3%, well above the industry average of 13.3%. This reflects efficient use of shareholder capital.

MKTX’s Key Risks

There are some factors, however, that investors should keep a careful eye on.

MarketAxess is grappling with increasing expenses, which are putting pressure on its profit margins. Total expenses rose 10.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Ongoing investments in various areas, including the trading platform, new protocols, talent and infrastructure, are expected to contribute to rising expenses in the days ahead.

The company’s valuation remains stretched at the current level. MarketAxess currently has a forward 12-month P/E of 14.75X, higher than the industry’s average of 12.90X.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Octave Specialty Group, Inc. OSG, Pelagos Insurance Capital Ltd. PLGO and The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Octave Specialty Group’s current-year earnings of 45 cents per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. OSG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 464.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $358.9 million, suggesting a 42.9% year-over-year jump.

The consensus estimate for Pelagos Insurance Capital’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.78 per share, which signals 96.9% year-over-year growth. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 53.6%. The consensus mark for PLGO’s current-year revenues of $2.8 billion implies 11.4% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for Hanover Insurance’s current-year earnings is pegged at $18.36 per share, which has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 28.5%. The consensus estimate for THG’s current-year revenues is pegged at $7 billion, which implies a 4.7% year-over-year rise.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (OSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited (PLGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.