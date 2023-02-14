Casdin Capital Now Owns 3.72% of Invitae (NVTA)

Fintel reports that Casdin Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.04MM shares of Invitae Corp (NVTA). This represents 3.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 12.20MM shares and 5.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.20% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.56. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 24.20% from its latest reported closing price of $2.06.

The projected annual revenue for Invitae is $528MM, an increase of 1.50%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitae. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 11.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVTA is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.21% to 214,590K shares. The put/call ratio of NVTA is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 27,073K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,468K shares, representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 16.47% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 18,675K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,534K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 66.48% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 17,256K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 17,256K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 27.90% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,402K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,873K shares, representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Invitae Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

itae Corporation is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

