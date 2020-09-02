CM Life Sciences, a blank check company formed by Casdin Capital and Corvex Management targeting a life science business, raised $385 million by offering 38.5 million units at $10. The company offered 3.5 million more units than anticipated.



Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $150 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to forward purchase agreements with Casdin Capital and Corvex Management.



The company is led by CEO Eli Casdin, the founder and Chief Investment Officer of life science investment firm Casdin Capital, and Chairman Keith Meister, the founder, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of investment management firm Corvex Management. The company plans to target the life science industry, specifically businesses in the life science tools, synthetic biology, and diagnostics fields.



CM Life Sciences plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CMLFU. Jefferies acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Casdin Capital and Corvex Management's SPAC CM Life Sciences prices upsized $385 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

