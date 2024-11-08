Cascades price target raised to C$12.50 from C$11.50 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Zachary Evershed raised the firm’s price target on Cascades (CADNF) to C$12.50 from C$11.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.