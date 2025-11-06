Cascades Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$29 million, or C$0.29 per share. This compares with C$1 million, or C$0.01 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to C$1.23 billion from C$1.20 billion last year.

Cascades Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$29 Mln. vs. C$1 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.29 vs. C$0.01 last year. -Revenue: C$1.23 Bln vs. C$1.20 Bln last year.

