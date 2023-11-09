Cascades Back In Black In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cascades Inc. (CADNF.PK), a packaging and tissue products maker, Thursday posted profit of C$34 million or C$0.34 per share for the third quarter, compared with loss of C$2 million or C$0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were C$45 million or C$0.44 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuter of C$0.36 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased to C$1.198 billion from C$1.168 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for C$1.19 billion.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on December 7 to shareholders of record on November 24.

