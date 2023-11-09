News & Insights

Markets

Cascades Back In Black In Q3

November 09, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cascades Inc. (CADNF.PK), a packaging and tissue products maker, Thursday posted profit of C$34 million or C$0.34 per share for the third quarter, compared with loss of C$2 million or C$0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were C$45 million or C$0.44 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuter of C$0.36 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased to C$1.198 billion from C$1.168 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for C$1.19 billion.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on December 7 to shareholders of record on November 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.