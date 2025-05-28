Markets

Cascades Announces $400 Mln Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2030

May 28, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cascades Inc. (CADNF.PK), Wednesday announced offering of Senior Notes due 2030 of an aggregate principal amount of $400 million.

The company intends to primarily use the proceeds to redeem its outstanding $206 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125 percent Senior Notes due January 15, 2026, and repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

Notably, Cascades USA Inc., a U.S. indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, will also be a co-issuer of the offering.

Tuesday, Cascades's stock closed at $6.32 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.