Cascada Silver Reports Promising Molybdenum Results

Cascada Silver Corp. has reported promising molybdenum assay results from its initial drilling at the Angie Property in Chile, with significant intervals indicating the presence of a major porphyry system. Despite challenges during drilling, the molybdenum grades compare favorably to other known deposits, highlighting the potential of this exploration project.

