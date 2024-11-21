News & Insights

Cascada Silver Reports Promising Molybdenum Results

November 21, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Cascada Silver Corp. (TSE:CSS) has released an update.

Cascada Silver Corp. has reported promising molybdenum assay results from its initial drilling at the Angie Property in Chile, with significant intervals indicating the presence of a major porphyry system. Despite challenges during drilling, the molybdenum grades compare favorably to other known deposits, highlighting the potential of this exploration project.

