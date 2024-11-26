Cascada Silver Corp. Launches $1 Million Private Placement

Cascada Silver Corp. (TSE:CSS) has released an update.

Cascada Silver Corp. has announced a $1 million private placement to fund exploration activities and general corporate purposes. The offering includes 20 million units priced at $0.05 each, with management committing to 20% of the investment. The closing is expected by December 4, pending regulatory approval.

