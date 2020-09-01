Casa Systems (CASA) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher

Casa Systems, Inc. CASA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 18.9% in the past one-month time frame.



The upmove came after the company's successful completion of the world’s first extended-range 5G NR data call over mmWave.



The company has seen four positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Casa Systems. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Casa Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.



A better-ranked stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector is Gray Television, Inc. GTN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.