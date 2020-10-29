Casa Rolls Out ‘Bank-to-Wallet’ Bitcoin-Buying Services for US Customers

Users of cryptocurrency custody platform Casa can now purchase bitcoin on the platform using their bank accounts.

The platform announced on Thursday it is rolling out the service for its U.S. customers, and the bought BTC would be directly deposited into a user’s wallet. Casa said users can buy a maximum of $20,000 worth of bitcoin per month using this service, with a fee of 0.99% on every purchase.

According to Casa CEO Nick Neuman, the BTC is bought via partner platform Wyre. He said that because all BTC purchased with Casa is being sent on-chain directly to users’ wallets, every purchase also includes a mining fee.

A mining fee is also levied by crypto exchanges, generally at the point when users transfer their digital assets to their own wallets.

