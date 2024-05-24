Casa Minerals Targets $750K in Capital Raise

Casa Minerals (TSE:CASA) has released an update.

Casa Minerals Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $750,000 by offering 15 million units at $0.05 each. The funds raised are earmarked for exploration and development of the company’s mining projects in Arizona and British Columbia, as well as for general corporate purposes. Investors will receive common shares and warrants, with the latter providing an option to purchase additional shares at a set price, subject to certain trading conditions.

For further insights into TSE:CASA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.