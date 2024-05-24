News & Insights

Casa Minerals Targets $750K in Capital Raise

May 24, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Casa Minerals (TSE:CASA) has released an update.

Casa Minerals Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $750,000 by offering 15 million units at $0.05 each. The funds raised are earmarked for exploration and development of the company’s mining projects in Arizona and British Columbia, as well as for general corporate purposes. Investors will receive common shares and warrants, with the latter providing an option to purchase additional shares at a set price, subject to certain trading conditions.

