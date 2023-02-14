CAS Investment Partners Now Owns 16.30% of Cardlytics (CDLX)

Fintel reports that CAS Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX). This represents 16.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.91% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardlytics is $8.98. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.91% from its latest reported closing price of $6.37.

The projected annual revenue for Cardlytics is $329MM, an increase of 7.45%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDLX is 0.17%, a decrease of 42.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.88% to 32,479K shares. The put/call ratio of CDLX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

683 Capital Management holds 1,900K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 48.01% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,436K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KPS Global Asset Management UK holds 1,219K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 904K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 56.01% over the last quarter.

Cardlytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

