US Markets

C&A's controlling shareholder considers selling Brazil unit, newspaper says

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

The Brenninkmeijer family is considering selling its stake in the Brazilian unit of Dutch fast fashion retailer C&A, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

Updates with shares, C&A comments

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Brenninkmeijer family is considering selling its stake in the Brazilian unit of Dutch fast fashion retailer C&A, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

Shares in C&A ModasCEAB3.SAwere up more than 10% in morning trading, at 14.12 reais each, following the report.

A sale of the Brazilian unit comes as part of C&A's efforts to concentrate its operations in Europe, the report said.

C&A listed its Brazilian unit on the country's stock exchange last year but still holds a roughly 65% stake.

C&A Modas declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair and Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular