Carylye buys Shanghai-based HCP Packaging

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - Caryle Group CG.O has bought HCP Packaging, a global cosmetic packaging company from Barings Private Equity Asia, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

HCP is headquartered in Shanghai and has 10 production and manufacturing facilities around the world and more than 250 clients, the statement said.

Its customers include Estee Lauder, L'Oreal and Shiseido, it said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies said the transaction was due to be finalised in the third quarter.

Reuters reported in November that Goldman Sachs had been hired to sell HCP Packaging.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by Jason Neely)

