Banking
CG

Carylye buys Shanghai-based HCP Packaging

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published

Caryle Group has bought HCP Packaging, a global cosmetic packaging company from Barings Private Equity Asia, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - Caryle Group CG.O has bought HCP Packaging, a global cosmetic packaging company from Barings Private Equity Asia, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

HCP is headquartered in Shanghai and has 10 production and manufacturing facilities around the world and more than 250 clients, the statement said.

Its customers include Estee Lauder, L'Oreal and Shiseido, it said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies said the transaction was due to be finalised in the third quarter.

Reuters reported in November that Goldman Sachs had been hired to sell HCP Packaging.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by Jason Neely)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular