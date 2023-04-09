Carvana's Latest Move Is a Huge Warning Sign for Investors

Used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is burning cash and has a growing pile of debt. Shares may look cheap after the huge sell-off, but the company's cash crunch is getting worse. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain what's going on, and why investors should probably avoid this stock.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 17, 2023. The video was published on April 9, 2023.

