Carvana's Giant Crash: Before Betting on a Turnaround, Check Out This Stock First

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has been an abject disaster for investors, with skyrocketing cash burn and a mountain of debt it's struggling to deal with, and a stock down 97% from its high. Instead of buying Carvana and hoping for a turnaround, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD), an old-school car dealership owner that's proven it can make money while making the pivot to the tech-focused online experience car buyers want today.

