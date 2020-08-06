Carvana's (CVNA) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Sales Miss Estimates

Carvana Co. CVNA reported second-quarter 2020 loss per share of 62 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 86 cents. Higher-than-expected sales and gross profit from used vehicle sales led to this outperformance.

The online used car dealer incurred a loss of 40 cents a share in second-quarter 2019. This downside was mainly due to lower year-over-year revenue growth and gross profit from wholesale vehicle sales.

During the reported quarter, total revenues came in at $1,118 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,130 million. However, the top-line figure increased from the year-ago number of $986 million.

During the second quarter, the number of vehicles sold to retail customers grew 25% to 55,098 compared with the prior-year period’s 44,000. Total gross profit of $150.2 million marked an increase of 8.8% year over year. However, SG&A expenses came in at $240 million, down 32% year over year. Resultantly, the firm incurred a pretax loss of $106.6 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s $64.1 million.

Operational Results

Used vehicle sales totaled $992 million in second-quarter 2020, up 16% year over year. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $914 million. Gross Profit for used vehicle amounted to $65.6 million, up 3.5% year over year. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52 million.

Wholesale vehicle sales amounted to $49.4 million, down from the $63 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77 million. Gross Profit for wholesale vehicle amounted to $7.54 million, up 7.8% year over year. The figure outpaced the consensus mark of $1.08 million as well.

Other sales and revenues also increased to $77.1 million from the $67.4 million witnessed in the comparable quarter last year. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53 million. Gross Profit amounted to $77.1 million, up 14.4% year over year. In addition, the reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.02 million.

Financial Position

Notably, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $246.3 million as of Jun 30, 2020, as compared to $76 million as on Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt amounted to $965.7 million as of Jun 30, 2020, up from $883.1 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019.

Carvana has suspended the 2020 guidance as it expects the pandemic’s crippling impact to strain its operations in the days to come.

