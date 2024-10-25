Carvana Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carvana. Our analysis of options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $383,498, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,311,335.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $290.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carvana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carvana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

Carvana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.85 $30.8 $30.85 $185.00 $123.4K 204 40 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $39.3 $39.05 $39.3 $185.00 $117.9K 145 30 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $59.65 $57.55 $59.65 $210.00 $113.3K 38 19 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.0 $16.95 $17.37 $202.50 $89.3K 17 1 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.25 $15.65 $15.87 $202.50 $79.3K 17 101

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Present Market Standing of Carvana Trading volume stands at 2,507,021, with CVNA's price up by 1.23%, positioned at $202.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $197.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $182. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $178. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Carvana with a target price of $210. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

