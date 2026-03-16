Carvana Shares Rise 2.6% on Approving 5-for-1 Stock Split

Shares of Carvana Co. CVNA drew investor attention on March 13 after the online used-car retailer announced that its board of directors approved a 5-for-1 forward stock split, a move designed to increase trading accessibility and improve liquidity in the market. The stock gained 2.6% in response.

A forward stock split increases the number of outstanding shares while proportionally reducing the price per share, leaving the company’s overall market capitalization unchanged. In Carvana’s case, every existing share will be converted into five shares once the split becomes effective. While the fundamental value of investors’ holdings remains the same immediately after the split, the lower per-share price can make the stock more affordable for smaller retail investors.

Stock splits often signal management confidence in the company’s long-term outlook and typically occur after strong share-price appreciation. Shares of CVNA, which is part of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry, have shown a strong performance over the past 12 months, growing almost 61%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Cars.com Inc. CARS and CarGurus, Inc. CARG, two of its competitors from the same industry, have lost 34.5% and 0.9%, while the industry has declined 3% in the same period. CARG also carries a #3, while CARS has a #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



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Carvana has spent the past several years restructuring its balance sheet and improving operational efficiency after navigating a difficult period in the used-vehicle market. The company’s digital platform, which allows consumers to buy and sell vehicles entirely online and receive delivery through its logistics network, has remained central to its growth strategy.

The split announcement comes amid continued investor focus on companies that blend e-commerce capabilities with traditional retail industries. For Carvana, the move could help sustain retail investor interest and enhance stock liquidity while the company works to expand its footprint in the highly competitive U.S. used-car market.

Bottom Line

Although stock splits do not directly change a company’s financial fundamentals, they often generate renewed attention from the market. For Carvana, the 5-for-1 split reflects management’s effort to keep its shares accessible as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the digital auto-retailing space.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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