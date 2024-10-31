Carvana rises 22.4%

Carvana (CVNA) is up 22.4%, or $46.52 to $253.84.
- Carvana price target raised to $225 from $151 at Piper Sandler
- Carvana price target raised to $295 from $188 at BTIG
- Carvana price target raised to $320 from $200 at JMP Securities
- Carvana price target raised to $240 from $160 at Baird
