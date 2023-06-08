News & Insights

Carvana Rallies On Improved Q2 Outlook

June 08, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Shares of online used auto retailer Carvana Co. (CVNA) are surging more than 20% Thursday morning after providing improved second-quarter outlook.

The company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA above $50 million in second quarter. This compares with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $216 million in the year-ago quarter.

Carvana has raised its non-GAAP total gross profit per unit (GPU) outlook to more than $6,000 from $5,000 provided earlier.

CVNA, currently at $18.65, has traded in the range of $3.55 - $58.05 in the last 1 year.

