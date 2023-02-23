US Markets
Carvana posts wider fourth-quarter net loss on cooling used car demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 23, 2023 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N on Thursday posted a wider fourth-quarter net loss, hurt by cooling demand for pre-owned vehicles amid a looming recession.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $806 million, or $7.61 per class A share, up from a loss of $89 million, or $1.02 per class A share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

