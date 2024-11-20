Carvana plans for auction and reconditioning ‘Megasite’ integration in Boston

Carvana (CVNA) announced plans for an auction and reconditioning ‘Megasite’ integration in Boston. With this transition, Carvana will establish Inspection and Reconditioning Center capabilities at its existing ADESA Boston wholesale auction site while maintaining all digital and in-lane auction operations. This location will anchor the growth of Carvana’s retail and wholesale operations in the area and enhance the company’s offering for both retail and wholesale customers. ADESA Boston is situated near downtown Framingham, a central jumping off point to all parts of the state and the region. The auction site, which has served wholesale customers for decades, covers more than 100 acres and includes over 13,000 parking spaces. Carvana has already begun hiring new IRC associates at this facility and expects the Megasite transition to create approximately 200 new entry-level and skilled jobs in the area over time.

