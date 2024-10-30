Carvana participates in a conference call with Stephens

Conference call with CEO Garcia and CFO Jenkins to be held on November 5 hosted by Stephens.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CVNA:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Carvana options imply 11.1% move in share price post-earnings
- Unusual Options Activity Points to a Possible Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Slowdown
- Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Carvana price target raised to $250 from $175 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.