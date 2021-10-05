Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shareholders are still up 458% over 3 years despite pulling back 7.9% in the past week

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) share price down 11% in the last month. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 458% in that period. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Carvana didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Carvana saw its revenue grow at 53% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 77% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Carvana have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CVNA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Carvana stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Carvana rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 31% over the last year. But the three year TSR of 77% per year is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Carvana better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Carvana has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

We will like Carvana better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

