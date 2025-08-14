Markets
Carvana Launches Same-day Vehicle Delivery Service In Greater Chicago Area

August 14, 2025 — 08:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Carvana Co. (CVNA), an online used car retailer, Thursday said it has expanded same-day vehicle delivery to the greater Chicago area.

With this launch, customers in the area can get their vehicle on the same day they placed an order on Carvana.com. In addition to that, Chicago area residents who want to sell their vehicle to Carvana will have same-day drop-off options after completing vehicle appraisal and sales process online. Carvana's same-day delivery service, which initially launched in Arizona, is currently available in select markets in more than 15 states.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
