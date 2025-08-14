Carvana Launches Same-day Vehicle Delivery Service In Greater Chicago Area

(RTTNews) - Carvana Co. (CVNA), an online used car retailer, Thursday said it has expanded same-day vehicle delivery to the greater Chicago area.

With this launch, customers in the area can get their vehicle on the same day they placed an order on Carvana.com. In addition to that, Chicago area residents who want to sell their vehicle to Carvana will have same-day drop-off options after completing vehicle appraisal and sales process online. Carvana's same-day delivery service, which initially launched in Arizona, is currently available in select markets in more than 15 states.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.