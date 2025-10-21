Markets
Carvana Launches Same-Day Vehicle Delivery In San Diego

October 21, 2025 — 09:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Carvana Co. (CVNA), an online retailer of used cars, on Tuesday announced the launch of same-day vehicle delivery in the greater San Diego area.

The company said select San Diego customers can now receive their purchased vehicle the same day they order on Carvana.com. Customers looking to sell a car can also schedule same-day pickup or drop-off after completing Carvana's online appraisal process.

Carvana's same-day delivery service, first introduced in Arizona, is now available in select markets across more than 20 states, with plans to expand to additional locations in the coming months.

Carvana shares were trading at $346.10 on Tuesday, up 2.58%.

