CARVANA Launches Same Day Vehicle Delivery In Greater Charlotte

(RTTNews) - Carvana Co. (CVNA), an online seller of used cars, said on Wednesday that it is introducing same day delivery to select customers in North Carolina who purchase vehicles from it online. The plan was first launched in Arizona earlier this month.

Having brought the scheme to Indiana and North Carolina, the company is planning to extend this to other parts of the U.S. in the coming months.

Carvana is also offering financing, insurance, warranty, and other services.

With the same day delivery, the company said customers can purchase from a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, get pre-qualified and approved in as little as three minutes all online, and in a matter of hours Carvana can drop the new car and take the old one away.

