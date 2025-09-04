Carvana Launches Same-Day Delivery And Pickup For Seattle-Area Customers

(RTTNews) - Online car retailer Carvana Co. (CVNA) announced Wednesday the launch of same-day vehicle delivery in the greater Seattle area. Select local customers can now receive their newly purchased vehicle as soon as the same day they place an order on Carvana.com.

Seattle-area customers looking to sell a car can also take advantage of as-soon-as same-day drop-off and pickup options after completing Carvana's online appraisal process.

Carvana's intuitive e-commerce platform lets customers shop one of the nation's largest selections of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, secure financing, trade in their current car, and complete their purchase entirely online.

After purchasing an eligible vehicle, local buyers now have the opportunity to receive their vehicle as soon as the same day.

This experience is powered by Carvana's e-commerce platform, first-party logistics fleet, and regional Inspection and Reconditioning Centers (IRCs).

Carvana first introduced same-day delivery in Arizona and has rapidly expanded the offering to select markets across more than 15 states. The company plans continued expansion in the months ahead as it leverages its growing network of IRCs and logistics operations.

