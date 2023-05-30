Carvana Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are up more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since the first week of May. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement. Yesterday, the company had announced a new national ad campaign.

Currently, shares are at $12.45, up 6.05 percent from the previous close of $11.74 on a volume of 7,340,286.

