Carvana forecasts second-quarter core profit above $50 million

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 08, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N said on Thursday it expects to post a core profit of more than $50 million for the second quarter, sending its shares 20% higher in premarket trade.

The debt-laden company has been cutting its inventory and slashing advertising expenses to inch closer to profitability and attain positive free cash flow.

The company also forecast adjusted total gross profit per unit (GPU) of more than $6,000 for the second quarter.

