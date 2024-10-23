Carvana Expands Same-day Vehicle Delivery Service To Greater Houston, Texas Area

(RTTNews) - Carvana (CVNA), Wednesday announced the expansion of its same day vehicle delivery offering to the greater Houston, Texas area.

Select Houston area residents can now take delivery of a vehicle purchase as soon as the same day they place an order on Carvana.com.

"Same day delivery allows us to unlock a whole new level of speed and convenience for our customers," says Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana's Senior Director of Market Operations and Expansion. "When you find the perfect vehicle, immediate delivery makes all the difference. Carvana's same day delivery service ensures a seamless experience and allows our Houston customers to get on the road faster, enhancing their enjoyment and confidence in the process."

Initially launched in Arizona, Carvana's same-day delivery service is currently available in parts of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

