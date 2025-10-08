Carvana Expands Same-Day Vehicle Delivery To Salt Lake City Area

(RTTNews) - Carvana Co. (CVNA), an online used car retailer, on Wednesday said it has expanded its same-day vehicle delivery service to the greater Salt Lake City area.

Select residents can now get same-day delivery on vehicle purchases, while sellers can take advantage of same-day drop-off and pickup after completing Carvana's online appraisal process.

"This new level of speed is made possible through Carvana's growing first-party logistics network and regional Inspection and Reconditioning Centers (IRCs). As the company continues to build and optimize its network, more customers in Salt Lake City can take advantage of same-day delivery on a growing selection of vehicles," the company said in a statement.

Carvana first launched same-day delivery in Arizona and has expanded to select markets in 20 states, with plans to continue rolling out the service in the coming months.

