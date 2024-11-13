Carvana expands same day delivery to Las Vegas

Carvana (CVNA) announced the expansion of its same day vehicle delivery offering to the greater Las Vegas, Nevada area. Select Las Vegas area residents can now take delivery of a vehicle purchase as soon as the same day they place an order on Carvana.com.
