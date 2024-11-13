News & Insights

Carvana expands same day delivery to Las Vegas

November 13, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Carvana (CVNA) announced the expansion of its same day vehicle delivery offering to the greater Las Vegas, Nevada area. Select Las Vegas area residents can now take delivery of a vehicle purchase as soon as the same day they place an order on Carvana.com.

