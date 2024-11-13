Carvana expands same day delivery to Las Vegas

Carvana (CVNA) announced the expansion of its same day vehicle delivery offering to the greater Las Vegas, Nevada area. Select Las Vegas area residents can now take delivery of a vehicle purchase as soon as the same day they place an order on Carvana.com.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.