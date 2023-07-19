News & Insights

Carvana enters deal with noteholders to cut debt by $1.2 bln

July 19, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana CVNA.N said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to reduce its total debt outstanding by over $1.2 billion, sending its shares up 31% in premarket trading.

The agreement signed with a group of noteholders will eliminate more than 83% of its unsecured notes maturing in 2025 and 2027 and lower required cash interest expense by over $430 million per year for the next two years.

