CARVANA Earnings Results: $CVNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARVANA ($CVNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $3,547,000,000, beating estimates of $3,366,141,576 by $180,858,424.

CARVANA Insider Trading Activity

CARVANA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 408 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 408 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARVANA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of CARVANA stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

