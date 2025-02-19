CARVANA Earnings Results: $CVNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARVANA ($CVNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $3,547,000,000, beating estimates of $3,366,141,576 by $180,858,424.
CARVANA Insider Trading Activity
CARVANA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 408 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 408 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST C. II GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 314 sales selling 4,390,814 shares for an estimated $742,102,704.
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 386,917 shares for an estimated $91,655,853.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 174,000 shares for an estimated $39,034,498.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $28,542,926.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,845 shares for an estimated $6,158,992.
- IRA J. PLATT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,107,460.
- GREGORY B SULLIVAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,043 shares for an estimated $730,320
CARVANA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of CARVANA stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,700,110 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,094,369
- THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,267,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,141,169
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,746,764 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,221,927
- SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 989,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,123,040
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 717,432 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,912,085
- NORGES BANK added 660,106 shares (+297.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,239,156
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 610,234 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,097,186
