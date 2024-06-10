Carvana (CVNA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Carvana (CVNA) closed the latest trading day at $108.05, indicating a +1.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of Carvana will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.17 billion, up 6.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $12.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -152% and +14.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Carvana. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 40.49% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Carvana presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.