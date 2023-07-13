Carvana (CVNA) Surges 9.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Carvana (CVNA) shares ended the last trading session 9.3% higher at $38.89. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 51.3% gain over the past four weeks.

CVNA's shares received a boost yesterday as JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones doubled his price target on the stock to $50. Jones noted that Carvana has the potential to progress toward profitability, which would lead to a higher valuation compared to its pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the higher stock price could make it easier for Carvana to raise capital without significant dilution, reducing the risk of bankruptcy and driving share prices higher. With an upbeat outlook and the potential for positive adjusted earnings, Carvana's progress towards sustainable profitability and positive unit economics is expected to act as a catalyst for further share price growth.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +51.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.62 billion, down 32.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Carvana, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CVNA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Carvana is a member of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. One other stock in the same industry, Travelzoo (TZOO), finished the last trading session 1.8% lower at $8.52. TZOO has returned -10.1% over the past month.

Travelzoo's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +112.5%. Travelzoo currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

