Carvana (CVNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Carvana (CVNA) ended the recent trading session at $318.95, demonstrating a -6.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Carvana in its upcoming release. On that day, Carvana is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 692.86%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.55 billion, indicating a 33.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.91 per share and a revenue of $17.96 billion, signifying shifts of +208.81% and +31.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carvana. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.8% higher. At present, Carvana boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carvana has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.31 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25, which means Carvana is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CVNA has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

