Carvana (CVNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carvana (CVNA) closed at $46.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carvana as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.86, up 67.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.76 billion, down 18.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.71 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.16% and -18.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carvana. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% higher. Carvana currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

