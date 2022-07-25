Carvana (CVNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carvana (CVNA) closed at $25.20, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Carvana will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of -$1.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 788.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.98 billion, up 19.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.01 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -330.06% and +24.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carvana should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.07% lower within the past month. Carvana currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

